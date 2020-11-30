A man accused of campsite thefts in south Cache County pleaded guilty in 1st District Court on Monday.
Asish Raj Gurung, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance. Six additional felonies and misdemeanors were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
A probable cause affidavit filed with the court states Gurung allegedly stole a vehicle from an Ogden gas station and drove it up Avon Canyon. Gurung abandoned the vehicle after driving it off road and entered an occupied campsite.
Cache County prosecutors allege Gurung attempted to steal motor vehicles from the campsite but was frightened away by the campers. According to deputies, the campsite occupants retrieved a gun, and Gurung left after they told him they would fire the weapon.
Gurung was then observed at a second camp down the road trying to enter a Dodge pickup but was unable to enter the vehicle. According to prosecutors, Gurung stole a Ford F-350 and high-centered the pickup. Deputies wrote Gurung was held by the owners of the pickup until the law enforcement arrived.
During Gurung’s appearance on Monday, defense attorney Ryan Holdaway asked the court for release from jail pending sentencing in order to receive mental health treatment. Prosecutor Barbara Lachmar was open to treatment for Gurung, but requested he first be placed on formal probation. Judge Brian Cannell ordered Gurung to be held in the Cache County Jail pending sentencing.
Gurung is set to be sentenced on Feb. 1.