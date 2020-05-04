Charges were filed in 1st District Court on Monday against a man accused of attempting to bite and headbutt deputies after being arrested on suspicion of property damage.
Roger Dean Campbell, 42, faces two counts of third-degree assault by prisoner and five misdemeanors.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Cache County deputies responded to a domestic dispute at a Mendon home where Campbell had been living since his release from the Utah State Prison in April. Deputies wrote Campbell had become drunk while taking too much antipsychotic medication. In a belligerent, defiant state, Campbell threw a wooden sculpture through a window of the home; the owners became fearful and left the home in a vehicle, deputies wrote.
Campbell was found asleep in the home when deputies arrived with an estimated 30 empty beer cans on his bedside table. Campbell was initially compliant and placed in handcuffs, but became increasingly agitated. Deputies wrote Campbell began yelling obscenities, defying orders and trying to escape the grasp of deputies holding him.
While attempting to place Campbell in a patrol truck, Campbell “attempted to bite two of the deputies and head-butt them as well,” the affidavit states. Once in the vehicle, Campbell began pushing the partition cage, pounding the window and trying to “break free of all restraints.” Campbell was ultimately restrained in an ambulance and transported to a local hospital.
Campbell is currently on parole. In 2016, he was sentenced in 3rd District Court to 120 days in jail and 36 months probation for aggravated robbery, theft and driving under the influence; all three charges were third-degree felonies. In 2018, Campbell was sentenced to to zero to five years in the Utah State Prison for violation of a protective order and criminal mischief, both third-degree felonies.
Campbell is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on $12,260 bail.