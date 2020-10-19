A Hyde Park man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material and concealing cameras in multiple places in his home made his initial appearance in 1st District Court on Monday.
Kurt Allen Jensen, 62, faces 11 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Jensen was booked and released from the Cache County Jail on suspicion of the charges on Oct. 7, and charges were filed the following day.
During his appearance on Monday, defense attorney Cara Tangero told the court Jensen had been placed on pretrial supervision and requested a detention hearing prior to the issuance of a warrant. Tangero told the court Jensen was doing well with the conditions of his release and the case was being screened for a potential move to federal court.
Assistant Attorney General Michelle Kfoury told the court the state would be requesting Jensen be held on a no-bail status pending trial. According to a motion filed with the court on Monday, Jensen’s current charges and criminal history — he was convicted of sexual abuse of a child in 1994 and voyeurism in 2007, the motion states — constitutes “a substantial danger to both adults and children in the community.”
The motion also states pretrial supervisors were contacted by the state and were dubious of their ability to enforce the imposed conditions of release.
“The probation unit indicated it would be exceedingly difficult to enforce the pretrial conditions,” the motion states. “While the defendant’s location can be monitored, (an) ankle monitor cannot ensure the defendant is not interacting with minors while he is at his home or out in public. In addition, the probation unit indicated without constant, in-person supervision, it could be virtually impossible to ensure the defendant’s compliance with the no internet access condition as it lacks the resources and authority to do so.”
On Aug. 31, according to documents filed with the court, Utah Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force agents observed peer-to-peer distribution of child sexual abuse material from Jensen’s Hyde Park address. After executing a search warrant on Jensen’s home, agents disconnected an internet router and believe child sexual abuse material had been actively downloading when they arrived.
Agents who searched the home located multiple “custom-built” hidden cameras. Documents state one camera was located in an air duct pointed toward a bathtub, and other cameras were found in a nearby bedroom where children are believed to frequent. Forensic searches of digital storage cards, agents wrote, revealed recordings of Jensen setting up the cameras.
Agents purportedly found additional materials for creating cameras in the home, including a shower fixture with a “camera affixed to the back, and a soap box with wiring affixed to the inside by putty.”