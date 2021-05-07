A man with six pending felony cases and multiple warrants in 1st District Court made his initial appearance on new charges on Friday.
Kyle Alan Lewis, 26, appeared in court via video conference from the Cache County Jail. He has been charged with third-degree possession of a firearm by a restricted person, class-A failure to stop at command of law enforcement, and five additional misdemeanors.
During his appearance, Judge Spencer Walsh ordered Lewis to be held without bail after Cache County prosecutors stated Lewis had seven cases filed this year and six of them involved felonies.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Logan City Police officers initiated a high-risk traffic stop of a vehicle that had picked up Lewis a short time prior. Police wrote they had “received information” that Lewis had been “carrying a firearm in his front waistband.”
According to police, Lewis exited as the vehicle was slowing and fled northbound on foot. A police dog was deployed, according to the affidavit, and Lewis was intercepted by another officer. A loaded .45-caliber handgun with a chambered round was located on Lewis’ person.
Inside the vehicle, police wrote Lewis had left two backpacks containing ammunition, methamphetamine and a THC cartridge along with paraphernalia. An ankle monitor issued by the Cache County Sheriff’s Office was also found in one of the packs with the strap having been cut.
Lewis was charged in March with three felony theft cases involving unlawfully acquired financial cards.
He is set to appear before the court again on May 10.