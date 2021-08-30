A trial has been set once again for a Cache Valley man held in jail since 2018 while multiple sexual assault cases against him develop.
Wyatt Dean Martin, 24, has been charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping, two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree object rape and six additional felonies and misdemeanors. The charges span three cases filed with the 1st District Court in October and November of 2018.
During Martin’s appearance in court on Monday, a four-day jury trial was set to begin on Jan. 18. A final pretrial conference was set for Jan. 3.
Defense attorney Jeanne Campbell told the court she was booked for jury trials through the rest of the year. At a prior hearing in July, Campbell relayed her schedule to the court and Martin waived his right to a speedy trial.
On Monday, Martin spoke briefly during the hearing to thank Judge Brandon Maynard.
Martin was booked in the Cache County Jail on Oct. 8, 2018, where he has since been held on a no-bail status. Martin had been set to appear for trial three times prior — in May, July and November of 2020, according to court records — before being struck from the court’s calendar as the result of COVID-19 restrictions precluding in-person hearings in the court at the time.
According to affidavits filed with the court, an alleged victim told Logan City Police she had met Martin on a dating app and communicated with him via social media for a short time before being invited to a party at his Logan residence. Police wrote she had been “heavily pressured into drinking a shot” of alcohol and later consumed a beverage she didn’t know contained alcohol. Police wrote the alleged victim was shown to Martin’s room and raped despite attempts to fight him off and telling Martin “no.”
Another alleged victim told police she had been raped in 2017 at a house party in Hyrum.
Cache County Sheriff’s deputies wrote the alleged victim awoke to the sexual assault and “told him to stop more than once during the incident.” According to documents filed with the court, a third alleged victim had also been sexually assaulted in 2018 after being restrained and telling him to stop.
Court documents show Judge Thomas Willmore partially granted a doctrine of chances motion to allow prosecutors to use evidence in each case interchangeably — though the jury would receive limiting instruction.
Martin pleaded not guilty to the charges in January 2019. He also faces an additional count of second-degree mayhem filed in April after an alleged altercation with another inmate.