A Cache Valley man accused of sexually abusing a woman while a prior sexual abuse case was pending before the court waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
Kaleb Matthew Barclay, 23, faces two sexual abuse cases in the 1st District Court.
In the initial case, Barclay pleaded guilty to a single count of third-degree attempted forcible sexual abuse on Sept. 21; the charge was amended from a second-degree felony as per a plea agreement. In the most recent case, Barclay faces three counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse for incidents alleged to have happened on Sept. 17, just days before he entered a guilty plea.
During Barclay’s appearance in court on Wednesday, defense attorney Christian Hansen told the court a resolution was possible in both cases.
Barclay was set to be sentenced in the first case on Nov. 9, but sentencing in the case has now been postponed. Barclay will instead appear on Nov. 9 for a status conference regarding his plea in the new matter. Hansen asked the court for a private meeting with the judge prior to the hearing to discuss whether the court would accept Barclay’s plea.
A probable cause affidavit filed with the court alleges Barclay approached the alleged victim over social media and requested a date in a rural area of Cache Valley.
“On the drive,” Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies wrote, “Kaleb asked her ‘You’ve consented to come out here with me right?’”
Deputies wrote Barclay proceeded to sexually assault the alleged victim in a forcible manner though she declined his advances.
While driving the alleged victim home, Barclay made references to his pending case and presented details of the alleged victim in the case, deputies wrote.
“He told her not to talk about it with her roommates because they would merely tell her that it was an assault and that he would get into trouble,” deputies wrote, and “that he did not need any more trouble in his life.”
In a recorded confrontation call, deputies wrote Barclay apologized for the incidents and stated “he did not know how to treat women,” and that “he had lost control.”
Barclay is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on a no bail status.