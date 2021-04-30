A man being held in jail awaiting trial on three sexual assault cases now faces a new felony case after an altercation with an inmate.
Wyatt Dean Martin, 24, made his initial appearance on Friday for a single count of second-degree mayhem alleged to have happened on Tuesday.
An affidavit filed with the court states Martin approached the alleged victim lying on a bunk and struck the inmate in the head.
“There was an exchange of words,” Cache County Sheriff’s deputies wrote, “then Wyatt punched the victim in the side of the head, the punch caused the ear lobe to be split.”
According to state law, a charge of mayhem involves a person who “unlawfully and intentionally deprives a human being of a member of his body, or disables or renders it useless, or who cuts out or disables the tongue, puts out an eye, or slits the nose, ear, or lip …”
Deputies wrote the victim received stitches at a local hospital “to reconnect the two separated parts of the ear lobe.” Martin admitted to punching the alleged victim, deputies wrote, “due to the victim being too loud after ‘lights out.’”
During the appearance, Judge Spencer Walsh set Martin to appear for a continued initial appearance on May 10, when he is to appear for pretrial conferences in his other pending cases.
Martin faces 10 counts in three separate sexual assault cases. He is currently being held in the Cache County Jail where he has been since 2018.