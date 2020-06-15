A man in the Cache County Jail accused of robbing two women at knifepoint has tested positive for COVID-19.
Richard Opoku-Agyemang, 22, has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. He also faces a Class-A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance charge in a separate case.
When transported to the jail, police wrote Opoku-Agyemang had a “high fever” and was transported to a local hospital for clearance, where he allegedly fought with an officer and hospital staff. Documents filed with the court state Opoku-Agyemang tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days if he were to post bail.
Opoku-Agyemang will appear for a preliminary hearing in 1st District Court on June 22.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Logan City Police officers responded to the robbery incident on May 26. Opoku-Agyemang had taken a cab to the address and demanded the alleged victims pay for the service, according to police. After the victims paid, Opoku-Agyemang presented a knife and demanded money.
Police wrote Opoku-Agyemang forced the victims to remove their clothing down to their underwear and began searching through their possessions. It’s alleged he stole a phone, a charging bank and $50 before fleeing on foot. When the alleged victims attempted to stop Opoku-Agyemang, police wrote, he continued to brandish the knife.
When contacted by police, Opoku-Agyemang said he did not remember anything from the time of the robbery. Another affidavit filed with the court stated methamphetamine was found in Opoku-Agyemang’s wallet.
Opoku-Agyemang was initially charged with a single count of aggravated robbery; according to documents filed with the court, the charge was amended to two counts on June 11.
Opoku-Agyemang was booked into the Cache County Jail on May 29 and is currently being held on $50,0000 bondable bail.