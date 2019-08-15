A Farr West man was ordered to serve 60 days in the Cache County Jail for attempting to solicit sexual activity from a minor and then providing a fake document in an attempt to prove his innocence.
Criminal charges filed in 1st District Court in March 2018 allege that Jake Cary Lund, 28, used Snapchat to send sexually explicit messages to a minor, Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray said.
Then, in August, Lund provided investigators with a letter from Snapchat that was intended to document that he had not accessed his Snatchat during the time in question.
However, Murray said, prosecutors determined that Snapchat never sent the letter and the “employee” who signed the letter never actually worked there, and a felony forgery charge was added to Lund’s case.
Two months ago, Lund agreed to plead guilty to the enticement charge, which was reduced from a second-degree felony to a third-degree felony. In exchange, the forgery charge was dismissed.
Lund appeared in court for sentencing before Judge Thomas Willmore on Monday, where he was ordered to serve 60 days in jail, without work release.
He is also required to complete 60 days of community service, sex offender treatment, a victim empathy course, and all other standard terms of probation.