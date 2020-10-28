A man facing 20 sexual abuse charges made his initial appearance in 1st District Court on Wednesday.
Lee Earl Poorte, 62, has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child and 10 counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse.
During Poorte’s appearance, a preliminary hearing to determine probable cause in the case was set for Dec. 10.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, Cache County deputies allege Poorte inappropriately touched two female victims on multiple occasions.
One victim, according to deputies, said she had been inappropriately touched by Poorte an estimated 200 times in varying ways. It’s alleged by deputies Poorte would send text messages of a sexual nature to the alleged victim.
According to deputies, Poorte wrote messages to both the alleged victims apologizing for the incidents and asking for forgiveness. The charges were enhanced, deputies wrote, because Poorte held “a position of trust” with the victims.
Poorte was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail on Sept. 24 and was released on $20,000 bail.
During Monday’s hearing, Judge Brian Cannell ordered various pretrial release conditions, including no contact with the alleged victims or any minors and placement on an ankle monitor through Cache County Probation services.