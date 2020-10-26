Several charges have been filed against a man accused of sexually exploiting an underage victim.
Brandon Keith Jacobs, 37, was charged in 1st District Court on Monday with 15 alleged crimes: five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of minor, three counts of third-degree enticing a minor by internet or text, two counts of third-degree unlawful sexual conduct with a 16- or 17-year-old, two counts of third-degree dealing in harmful material to a minor and three additional misdemeanors.
Jacobs was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail on Friday, where he is currently being held.
A probable cause affidavit filed with the court alleges Jacobs sent sexually explicit messages, photos and videos to a teenage victim. The document details several sexual text exchanges with the alleged victim in October and alleges physical sexual contact occurred.
The document states Logan City Police officers arranged to meet Jacobs utilizing the alleged victim’s phone and detained him while he was walking to the meeting location. Police wrote Jacobs invoked his right to an attorney, but then rescinded his request to have an attorney and made admissions to law enforcement.
Police wrote that Jacobs said “he did not do these things for sexual gratification” and that he “needs help.”
During Jacobs' initial appearance on Monday, Cache County prosecutors requested Jacobs continue to be held on a no-bail status, arguing there was substantial evidence for the charges and he was a danger to the community and the alleged victim. Defense counsel argued for Jacobs' release on an ankle monitor and internet restrictions as per the new bail statute that went into effect on Oct. 1.
In the interest of justice and public safety, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck provisionally ordered Jacobs to be held without bail. A bail hearing for Jacobs was set for Oct. 28.