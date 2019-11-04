LOGAN — An Ogden man accused of multiple sex crimes in Logan made his initial appearance in court on Monday.
Jerry Dean Rice, 51, has been charged with five counts of rape of a child and five counts of sodomy on a child. All charges are felonies of the first degree, each carrying a potential life sentence and a $10,000 fine.
“The allegations against him are very serious,” prosecuting attorney Dane Murray said in an interview.
According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant, the sexual abuse allegedly happened continually over the course of a year while Rice was living in Logan in 2010 and 2011.
“I pray an arrest warrant be granted for the arrest of Jerry Dean Rice for the offense of rape of a child and sodomy upon a child,” the affidavit states.
Rice said to the court during his appearance that he was incarcerated during most of the time frame the alleged crimes took place.
Judge Angela F. Fonnesbeck said she was concerned about the nature and degree of the charges and set bail at $50,000. Murray said in an interview that the state isn’t aware of any history of sexual abuse charges in regard to Rice.
Rice was taken into custody on Nov. 1 and has an unrelated case pending in Weber County.