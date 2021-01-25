A man once accused of attempted arson pleaded guilty on Monday to amended charges in the 1st District Court.
Bryan P. Ash, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of class-A attempted aggravated assault — amended from a second-degree count of attempted aggravated arson — and class-B criminal mischief for incidents that took place in June. Two additional misdemeanors were dismissed.
Ash has been held in jail since June. During the course of the case, Ash has been denied bail as well as access to a jury trial due to COVID-19 restrictions on the court. To date, Ash has been incarcerated for around 235 days.
After entering guilty pleas, defense attorney Sam Goble asked the court if they would proceed with same-day sentencing. However, Judge Brandon Maynard wished to give the victim in the case the opportunity to address the court at sentencing.
Cache County prosecutor Griffin Hazard told the court the victim would likely not address the court and had become “less than cooperative with the state.”
“She thinks this whole thing got blown out of proportion,” Hazard told the court.
Maynard insisted, however, the victim have the chance to speak regardless of her inclinations toward the case.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, North Park Police Department officers responded to a domestic dispute on June 4. Officers wrote a shirtless, bleeding Ash broke an RV window to gain entry and engaged in a domestic dispute with the victim.
After leaving the victim inside the RV, police alleged Ash had poured gasoline over the outside of the RV and threatened to kill the victim.
Ash told police he owned the RV and stated the victim kicked him in the face as well as strangled him by way of a “rear naked choke.” He told police he simply wanted to leave. Ash had numerous lacerations on his head and extremities; the victim had bruising on her wrists, forearms and neck. Ash was ultimately transported to a local hospital for treatment and was then booked into jail.
Goble told the court on Monday that Ash admitted to “recklessly” creating a potentially violent circumstance and did, in fact, break a window.
Ash is set to be sentenced on Feb. 8.