A man charged with numerous sex crimes involving minors pleaded guilty to amended charges in 1st District Court.
Dexter Kimball Dayley, 29, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of second-degree enticing a minor. Per a plea agreement, 10 remaining second-degree felonies were dismissed.
Additionally, defense attorney Mike McGinnis told the court that due to Dayley’s lack of criminal history, prosecutors had agreed to recommend one year in the Cache County Jail at the time of sentencing in lieu of prison.
Dayley is set to be sentenced on Jan. 19.
According to Cache County prosecutors, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies received an FBI tip stating Dayley was communicating with underage females. Documents filed with the court state Dayley exchanged sexually explicit material with “a 16-year-old girl who was posing as a 13-year-old girl” via a social media application. Dayley was contacted at his home regarding the tip and told deputies “he tries not to talk to underage girls and that if he finds out they are underage he stops talking to them.”
Dayley agreed to deputies searching his phone, deputies wrote, where a sexual conversation with a 17-year-old female was found. According to documents, deputies then seized the phone and sought a warrant to search the device. Deputies wrote more than 10 sexually explicit images sent by a 13-year-old “in various states of undress” were located on the phone as well as over 20 sexual conversations with minors.
Dayley is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on a no-bail status.