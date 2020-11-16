A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman just days before a resolution in a prior sexual assault case pleaded guilty on Monday.
During his appearance in 1st District Court, Kaleb Matthew Barclay, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree forcible sexual abuse. Two additional counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse were dismissed as per a plea agreement.
Barclay pleaded guilty in September to one count of third-degree attempted forcible sexual abuse in a prior case alleged to have happened over a year before.
As part of the agreement, defense attorney R. Christian Hansen told the court Barclay would be sentenced to the Utah State Prison for each of the two cases; the sentence, however, would be stayed pending successful completion of various terms. Hansen said the agreement will impose an 18-month sentence in the Cache County Jail, a term of probation and a four- to six-week inpatient treatment program to be paid for by Barclay. Hansen said the program costs around $20,000.
According to Hansen, Cache County prosecutors conferred with the victims in the cases; both were agreeable to the resolution.
On Sept. 17, according to Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Barclay contacted the victim and requested a date in a rural area of Cache Valley. During the incident, the victim declined Barclay’s advances, deputies wrote, but he proceeded to sexually assault the woman in a forcible manner. The alleged victim told deputies Barclay referenced the prior case and juxtaposed the alleged assaults while driving her home.
Barclay “told her not to talk about it with her roommates because they would merely tell her that it was an assault and that he would get into trouble,” deputies wrote.
In a recorded phone call, deputies wrote Barclay apologized for the incidents and stated “he did not know how to treat women,” and “he had lost control.”
Barclay is set to be sentenced on Jan. 4. He is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.