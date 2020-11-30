A man facing multiple child sexual abuse charges in a case nearly a decade old pleaded guilty in 1st District Court on Monday.
Alejandro Gutierrez, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
Four additional first-degree counts were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. In exchange for a guilty plea, defense attorney Shannon Demler told the court the prosecution will agree to recommend a minimum of six years in the Utah State Prison instead of longer available sentences of 10 or 15 years.
According to documents filed with the court, Gutierrez inappropriately touched the alleged victim in March of 2011. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the incident of abuse happened when the victim was a teenager. When confronted about the incidents, Gutierrez denied any sexual abuse took place, but then apologized and claimed to be intoxicated. Police were contacted by the victim’s family, according to the affidavit, and Gutierrez fled.
On Sept. 16, Gutierrez was bound over for trial after the court heard testimony from the alleged victim and witnesses during a preliminary hearing. It was alleged Gutierrez inappropriately touched the victim on multiple different occasions.
According to witness testimony, Gutierrez hadn’t been seen since. Documents filed with the court from 2011 state Gutierrez was purported to be in Mexico.
Cache County prosecutors submitted to the court an 18-page transcript of a confrontational phone call between Gutierrez and another party. Cache County prosecutors argued several incriminating statements were made by Gutierrez during the phone call, where he allegedly acknowledged he had “made a mistake” and regretted what he had done.
A single count of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child was dismissed at the request of prosecutors during the preliminary hearing.
Gutierrez was booked in the Cache County Jail on March 16 after being apprehended and transported to Salt Lake City by U.S. Marshals, according to Logan City Police.
Gutierrez is set to be sentenced on Jan. 11. He is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.