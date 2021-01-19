A man accused of taking part in a criminal conspiracy to produce counterfeit currency pleaded guilty in 1st District Court on Tuesday.
Omar Carrillo-Delacruz, 33, pleaded guilty to four third-degree felonies in two cases: unlawful possession of a financial card, possession of a forgery writing device, forgery and money laundering.
Carrillo-Delacruz was initially charged with 20 felonies, including one count of second-degree money laundering. The remaining charges in the cases were dismissed as per a plea agreement.
According to Cache County prosecutor Clark Harms, on Oct. 30 Carrillo-Delacruz was found in possession of counterfeit currency. The incident led to a search warrant, and police said Carrillo-Delacruz was found in possession of forgery devices and material to make counterfeit bills. Harms told the court the incident amounted to money laundering charges or attempted money laundering charges under state law.
Defense attorney Mike McGinnis told the court that as part of the plea agreement it had been stipulated that Carrillo-Delacruz was to be released pending sentencing. Harms said, however, he wanted to check on the status of a potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold on Carrillo-Delacruz before agreeing to his release lest he be taken by ICE and not sentenced in Cache County.
Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies wrote in an affidavit filed with the court that Carrillo-Delacruz was under investigation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for alleged involvement in an “identity theft ring.”
McGinnis argued in a hearing on Dec. 21 that he had seen no evidence to corroborate the investigation. McGinnis told The Herald Journal on Tuesday that he had still seen no "confirmation or proof" that Carrillo-Delacruz was wanted by Homeland Security.
Carrillo-Delacruz is currently being held in the Cache County Jail, but may be released if an ICE hold isn't present.
Carrillo-Delacruz is set to be sentenced on March 1.