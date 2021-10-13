A man accused of taking part in a robbery outside of a local fast food restaurant pleaded guilty to amended charges on Wednesday.
Luis Alfredo Maldanado, 31, pleaded guilty to three second-degree felonies: two counts of attempted aggravated robbery, amended from first-degree felonies, and one count of possession of a firearm by a restricted person.
As part of a plea agreement, two remaining third-degree felonies were dismissed and prosecutors would recommend credit for time served and concurrent sentencing.
Cache County prosecutor Andrew Crane told the court Maldanado took money by force from people located at a Burger King. During the incident, Maldanado was on parole and had a firearm in his possession.
On Oct. 13, two victims reported being “robbed of cash by gunpoint” after being approached by three males while parked in a lot outside of the restaurant.
The victims reported having a shotgun pointed at them by a man matching Maldanado’s description while a teenage minor with a handgun in his waistband entered the back seat of the vehicle and deprived them of cash. Police wrote Maldanado was on an ankle tracking device at the time that showed he was at the location of the robbery when it occurred.
A 28-year-old co-defendant was also charged after the incident; ultimately, charges were dismissed related specifically to the Burger King robbery, but he pleaded guilty to an additional related incident with a firearm that occurred minutes later on Main Street.
Charges were filed against Maldanado in November 2020, roughly two weeks after the incident. He is set to be sentenced on Dec. 15.