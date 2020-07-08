A man accused of abusing a woman and children pleaded guilty to amended charges on Monday.
Quinton Joseph Lopez, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree child abuse, a charge which was amended from a second-degree felony. In another related case, Lopez pleaded guilty to class-A assault and two counts of class-B domestic violence in the presence of a child. A single count of second-degree child abuse and two counts of class-A assault were dismissed.
Cache County prosecutors told the court that pending successful completion of probation, the felony charge against Lopez may be reduced to a class-A misdemeanor.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the 1st District Court, Logan City Police Department officers responded to a report of abuse resulting in significant injuries on May 17. Officers observed bruising on the ears and mouths of two children; one child had bruising on his head as well. One child told a Division of Child and Family Services caseworker that Lopez had grabbed and hit him, according to police; the child victim said his sibling had also been struck while at Lopez’s residence.
During the investigation, police were notified of three other prior incidents of abuse involving a woman. The affidavit states Lopez threw the victim on the floor and punched her legs, and in another incident threw her against a wall. In February, police wrote, the woman had stepped in front of Lopez and was hit in the eye. Police wrote the impact caused a black eye and “temporary impairment of her sight.”
Lopez told police, according to the affidavit, he threw his arms in the air and struck the victim; he told police he “felt horrible” about the black eye and admitted to causing other injuries.
Prosecutors told the court Lopez’s use of controlled substances had reportedly made it difficult to manage his temper.
Lopez was arrested on May 21 and is currently being held in the Cache County Jail. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 17.