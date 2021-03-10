A man accused of robbing individuals of a small sum of cash in downtown Logan pleaded guilty to amended charges in 1st District Court on Wednesday.
Robert Lee Ryan O’Leary, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree attempted robbery; the charges were amended down from first-degree aggravated felonies. As part of a plea agreement, four additional charges, including two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery, were dismissed.
O’Leary also pleaded guilty to additional misdemeanors in two unrelated cases. He is set to appear for sentencing on April 28.
Documents filed with the court state O’Leary approached four individuals in downtown Logan on Nov. 6 and demanded they hand over their money. Though he did not possess a firearm, O’Leary alluded to having one tucked behind his back.
In an affidavit filed with the court, Logan City Police officers wrote O’Leary initially tried to purchase controlled substances from the victims and left after being told they had no drugs. Shortly thereafter, O’Leary returned and demanded cash.
O’Leary took $6 from two of the victims, according to an incident report filed with the court.
The victims were shaken by the incident, police wrote, but some believed it was doubtful O’Leary actually possessed a gun. The victim who initially notified police of the incident “didn’t want to officially report,” but rather wanted the police to be aware. The victims later agreed to cooperate with police because they didn’t want anyone else to be victimized.
O’Leary was in connection with an unrelated incident and was questioned about his involvement in the robbery. Police wrote pole cameras depicted him in the area during the time of the incident. O’Leary said he had a worsening problem with alcohol and he tends “not to remember, and it’s really scary.”
When asked about the robbery, O’Leary told police he had been drinking heavily that day and didn’t remember the incident or any events leading up to it. He asked police if he had hurt anyone, and later identified himself in an image from a business’ surveillance footage though he was reluctant to view footage of the incident.
O’Leary was booked into the Cache County Jail on Nov. 25 where he is currently being held.