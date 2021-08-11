A Perry man accused of taking a “substantial step” toward committing a murder in Cache County pleaded guilty in 1st District Court on Wednesday.
Charles Warren Leff, 65, pleaded guilty to two amended counts of first-degree attempted murder.
As part of a plea agreement three first-degree counts of attempted aggravated murder, six third-degree felonies for possessing firearms as a restricted person and witness tampering, and additional misdemeanors were dismissed. The plea deal involves a binding agreement for concurrent sentencing and retains Leff’s right to appeal recent denials of motions in the case.
Leff now faces three years to life in the Utah State Prison.
The charges stemmed from an incident in January 2020 when, according Cache County prosecutor Barbara Lachmar, Leff took a “substantial step” toward committing the murder.
After telling another person he intended to kill a woman and minor children, Lachmar told the court Leff left his home in Perry and drove to Cache County. When stopped by Cache County law enforcement, Lachmar said Leff had multiple firearms in his vehicle.
During the appearance, a victim’s advocate told the court a special setting would be appropriate to allow the victims to address the court.
Leff is set to be sentenced on Oct. 20.