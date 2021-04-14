A man accused of sexually abusing two children pleaded guilty to amended charges in 1st District Court on Wednesday.
Lee Earl Poorte, 62, pleaded guilty to five counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a child and five counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse.
Initially charged with 10 first-degree felonies and 10 second-degree felonies, the remaining charges against Poorte were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Documents filed with the court state the incidents began in January 2016 and continued over 18 months.
Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray told the court Poorte inappropriately touched the breasts of two underage victims — one over the age of 14 and the other under the age of 13. Documents state the abuse took place over and under the clothing.
Murray told the court it was a “pattern of abuse” that happened multiple times; the victims estimated over 200 incidents, according to an affidavit filed with the court.
Poorte made various admissions to police and others regarding the allegations and made apologies to the victims, according to documents filed with the court. As part of the plea agreement, if prison is to be recommended at the time of sentencing, prosecutors will ask for the charges to run concurrently.
Poorte was booked into the Cache County Jail on Sept. 24, 2020, and later released on $20,000 bail.