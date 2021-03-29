A man accused of a stabbing in Millville Canyon pleaded guilty to charges in 1st District Court on Monday.
Ronald Daniel Nalepa, 40, pleaded to one count of third-degree aggravated assault, amended from a second-degree felony, and two misdemeanors. The remaining charges against Nalepa were dismissed.
During his court appearance via video conference from the Cache County Jail, Nalepa was granted release from custody pending sentencing in the case. He was booked into the jail on Aug. 26 where he has since been held without bail.
Nalepa is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10.
Cache County prosecutor Clark Harms told the court Nalepa had an argument with the victim in August and stabbed the victim in the arm with a pocket knife.
An affidavit filed with the court states the incident happened in Millville Canyon on Aug. 26. The victim (who had been released from jail just days prior for unrelated charges) sustained life-threatening injuries from the stabbing, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies wrote, and was transported by air ambulance to a Wasatch Front hospital.
When law enforcement tried to conduct a traffic stop, Nalepa fled in his vehicle “at high rate of speed, committing numerous traffic offenses such as running stop signs, jumping curbs, and driving with a complete and total disregard for public safety,” deputies wrote.
Documents state both men were intoxicated during the incident, and Nalepa was impaired while driving.