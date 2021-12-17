A man once facing 11 first-degree felonies for the alleged sexual abuse of five child victims pleaded guilty to amended charges on Wednesday.
Fernando Carrillo, 48, pleaded to one count of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a child. As part of plea agreement, the remaining charges were dismissed, including two counts of first-degree rape of a child.
Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray told the court Carrillo had inappropriately touched or taken indecent liberties with the five child victims.
The case against Carrillo had been set for a five-day jury trial to begin on Jan. 3. He is now set to be sentenced on Feb. 9.
Charges were initially filed against Carrillo in July. An affidavit filed with the court states Logan City Police officers received a report in May that Carrillo had sexually abused multiple children who disclosed the incidents in interviews at the Cache County Children’s Justice Center.
Police wrote Carrillo was in a position of trust with the victims and “most, if not all” of them would frequent his residence to play on his “computers and Xbox.”
When contacted by law enforcement, police wrote, Carrillo denied the allegations and said “he was shocked.”