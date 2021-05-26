A man charged in 1st District Court in numerous theft, burglary and financial card crimes pleaded guilty to amended charges on Monday.
Jordan Tymothy Aders, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree unlawful acquisition of a financial card, third-degree receipt or transfer of a stolen vehicle and six additional theft and burglary-related class-A misdemeanors. As part of a plea agreement, 11 counts were dismissed.
Aders was charged in eight cases over the course of three days in April.
Documents filed with the court allege Aders burglarized two vehicles, stole wallets containing financial cards, and used those cards at various locations before they were cancelled. It was reported to police that cash and firearm ammunition was also taken from one of the vehicles.
In affidavits filed with the court, police wrote surveillance footage depicted Aders at the locations where the cards were used. When officers made contact with Aders, he initially gave officers a false name. He later agreed to speak in law enforcement, according to the affidavit, and told police he had used the cards. Other items believed to be stolen were located in a vehicle and others were provided to police.
Police wrote Aders had a “huge criminal history,” including felony convictions in California where he was on probation. Police wrote that a sheriff’s office in California was seeking an arrest warrant for Aders because he had absconded.
During his appearance in court, prosecutors and defense counsel had agreed to Aders’ release pending sentencing.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck expressed reluctance to release Aders because many judges had been “burned” by recent release agreements.
Defense attorney Mike McGinnis argued Aders wanted to prove he was capable of being a productive member of society by participating in treatment and complying with release conditions. Court records show Aders does have family ties to Cache Valley.
Fonnesbeck agreed to Aders’ release with strict restrictions, including being trespassed from the stores involved in the cases. Fonnesbeck said if Aders failed to comply, he would go back to jail.
“This is not a guideline,” Fonnesbeck told Aders. “This is something I am telling you to do.”
Aders is set to be sentenced on July 6.