A man accused of “smash and grab” vehicle burglary pleaded guilty to amended charges on Tuesday.
Steven Matthew Bemis, 41, pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree unlawful acquisition of a financial card without consent. As per a plea agreement, 3 additional felonies and 10 misdemeanors were dismissed.
Bemis, who was on parole during the time of the incident, appeared before the court via video conference call from the Utah State Prison, where he is currently being held. Cache County prosecutor Griffin Hazard told the court Bemis gained access to the victim’s money after stealing up to seven financial cards.
Logan City Police officers stated in an affidavit Bemis was involved in a “smash and grab” vehicle burglary resulting in a stolen wallet in July. Police wrote the stolen credit cards were used at a local car wash a short time prior to the theft being reported. Three recently expired financial cards were also used, according to police, and one card was used to send $100 to co-defendant Shelia Williams.
Williams was charged with six counts of third-degree unlawful acquisition of financial card and 10 misdemeanors. Williams’ case is still pending.
Police identified Bemis and Williams from video surveillance footage and photos posted on social media.
Bemis is set to be sentenced on Jan. 11.