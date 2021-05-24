A man facing multiple felony cases in the 1st District Court involving financial card, firearm and controlled substance crimes pleaded guilty to amended charges on Monday.
Kyle Alan Lewis, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree unlawful acquisition of a financial card, one count of third-degree possession of a firearm by a restricted person and additional charges for controlled substances. As part of a plea agreement, over 25 charges were dismissed in the nine pending cases before the court.
Cache County prosecutors allege Lewis unlawfully used and possessed financial cards from different victims. Affidavits filed with the court state officers were investigating vehicle burglaries in Logan when they found one victim’s financial cards had been used at three different stores by Lewis. Police wrote surveillance footage of the store depicted Lewis at the stores using the cards.
Another affidavit states Lewis used another victim’s card at one of the same stores and was again identified in surveillance footage due to his “affection towards red in his wardrobe choices.” Police wrote Lewis also had photos on his phone of yet another victim’s financial cards.
“While serving the search warrant I noticed pictures of three credit cards and all of their information could be seen,” police wrote. “There was also a picture of my victim’s drivers license, and her social security card.”
Police wrote in the affidavits that Lewis admitted that he alone burglarized the vehicles and used some of the cards. In one case, however, Lewis told officers he had been given permission to use the card “to buy himself a drink and withdraw $160” for the victim.
In another case, prosecutors alleged Lewis was in possession of a firearm as a restricted person.
Lewis is currently being held in the Cache County jail without bail. He is set to be sentenced on July 12.