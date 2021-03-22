A man once facing first-degree aggravated robbery charges pleaded guilty in 1st District Court on Monday to lesser offenses.
Matthew Kay Archuleta, 27, pleaded guilty to four third-degree felonies: two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person.
Six additional felonies and misdemeanors — including two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery — were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Another unrelated case consisting of two misdemeanors was also dropped by prosecutors.
The charges stemmed from the alleged robbery of two people at a local Burger King on Oct. 13.
Cache County prosecutor Clark Harms told the court Archuleta arrived at the location with two other individuals. While Archuleta was in the restaurant, the other two people — identified in a probable cause affidavit as Luis Alfredo Maldanado and a teenage minor — engaged in crimes and the three ultimately left the scene.
“Within four blocks” of the alleged robbery, Harms told the court Archuleta was unlawfully in possession of a gun and pointed it at two minors driving in a nearby vehicle.
Archuleta is set to be sentenced on May 3. Judge Angela Fonnesbeck granted a request for a special setting for sentencing as defense counsel anticipated a “lengthy” address to the court on the matter.
Archuleta was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail on Oct. 29 where he is currently being held.