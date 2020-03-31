A man accused of threatening to use a handgun while robbing an Intermountain Healthcare pharmacy pleaded guilty to amended charges on Monday.
Brad Thayne Bingham, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery, third-degree possession of a firearm by a restricted person and third-degree possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. A single count of possession or use of a controlled substance, a class-B misdemeanor, was dismissed.
According to documents filed with the 1st District Court, the state offered a plea bargain; in exchange for a guilty plea, the state would not bring any other charges against Bingham. Cache County prosecutors filed the third-degree intent to distribute charge on March 17 after the initial charges were leveled against Bingham earlier in the month. Police found evidence for the charge on Bingham’s phone, in addition to products believed to be purchased on the “dark web.”
According to a search warrant, police found a FedEx package containing what appeared to be 29 Xanax pills in addition to a United State Postal Service package containing what appeared to be four Xanax pills. Police wrote in the warrant that Bingham utilized a dark web market through an application on his phone to purchase Xanax; he spent around $5,700 on 80 purchases through the site.
Bingham was arrested on March 5 after robbing the Intermountain Healthcare Instacare pharmacy the day prior. Police alleged Bingham entered the pharmacy wearing a hood and reflective sunglasses. He passed a note to a pharmacy employee demanding Xanax, police wrote. Bingham told the employee not to notify police, that his friends were outside monitoring a police scanner, and that he would “take care of everyone in the building” if his directions weren’t followed.
Bingham alluded to a gun on his hip, police wrote, and was given 470 pills valued at around $750.
Bingham is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18.