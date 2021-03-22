An Idaho man pleaded guilty to sex offenses in Cache County on Monday.
Bradley Drew Sorenson, 56, pleaded guilty in 1st District Court to three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of second-degree enticing a minor and one count of third-degree dealing in materials harmful to a minor.
Six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Cache County prosecutor Griffin Hazard told the court Sorenson produced and possessed child sexual abuse material and solicited sexual activity from a minor via text or internet messaging. It’s also alleged Sorenson sent sexually explicit images to the victim.
In 2004, court records show Sorenson was sentenced to prison in Idaho for sex crimes involving minors. Prosecutors told the court in prior hearings Sorenson had served 15 years for the offenses.
Sorenson was arrested and booked in the Cache County Jail on Feb. 2 and charges were filed against him two days later. He is currently being held in jail without bail.
Sorenson is set to be sentenced on May 3.