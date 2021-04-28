A man accused of sexually exploiting a minor pleaded guilty to amended charges in 1st District Court on Wednesday.
Zachary Taylor Oakden, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of third-degree enticing a minor and one count of class-A voyeurism, amended down from a second-degree felony. Five additional second-degree felonies were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Cache County prosecutor Barbara Lachmar told the court Oakden concealed a camera in a restroom and filmed a teenager utilizing a shower. The video was located by a third party who had access to Oakden’s cloud storage, according to affidavits filed with the court, and reported it to law enforcement.
Lachmar told the court Oakden consented to a search of his phone where images of nude minors were located.
After Oakden’s initial arrest, Lachmar told the court Oakden continued communicating with the victim. Documents filed with the court state Oakden exchanged sexually explicit text messages with the 16-year-old.
Though law enforcement initially alleged Oakden was in possession of 10 images of minors, defense attorney Ryan Holdaway told the court some of the images in Oakden’s possession were actually pictures of adults and the charges were amended accordingly.
Oakden’s guilty plea documentation filed with the court states the facts of the case as follows: “The Defendant, in Cache County, Utah, and at the request of the victim, placed a recording device in a bathroom to take video of the victim showering. The victim as a minor could not consent to the production of this video and accordingly the video qualifies both as a form of child pornography and as an act of voyeurism.”
Oakden is set to be sentenced on June 16.