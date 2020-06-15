A man accused of sexually abusing a child on two occasions pleaded guilty to amended charges on Monday.
Alfonso Garcia, 39, pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony. The charge was amended from a first-degree felony.
Defense attorney Mike McGinnis and Cache County prosecutor Spencer Walsh told the court that Garcia’s plea deal arranged for no prison sentence; instead, Garcia would spend a year in jail. Walsh told the court the victim approved of the settlement and after a year of incarceration, Garcia would be deported.
According to Cache County prosecutors, Garcia touched the genitals of a 10-year-old for “a few seconds” while hugging her. An affidavit filed with the 1st District Court states another incident of abuse took place while Garcia and the victim were staying at a hotel in Nevada; the victim told deputies the incidents of abuse took place around two years prior in 2018.
According to the affidavit, Garcia never denied the incidents took place but instead claimed he didn’t remember. During an interview with law enforcement, deputies wrote Garcia got on his knees in front of a detective and wanted him to ask the victim for forgiveness on his behalf.
Garcia was arrested and booked in the Cache County Jail on Feb. 19 and charges were filed a week later.
Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 3.