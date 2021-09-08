A man accused of molesting children in Cache Valley pleaded guilty to amended charges on Wednesday.
Roberto Gustavo Ponce, 75, pleaded to one count of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of second-degree sexual abuse of child.
Ponce had been charged in the 1st District Court with 10 counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
Advertisement
As part of a plea agreement in the case, the remaining charges were dismissed and Cache County prosecutors agreed to not recommend 15 years to life in prison. Defense attorney Ryan Holdaway told the court, however, a sentence of six years to life versus 10 years to life would be argued at the time of sentencing.
Prosecutor Dane Murray told the court the victims and family members approved of the plea agreement to prevent the victims from having to testify at trial.
Ponce was booked into the Cache County Jail in March after the victims disclosed the incidents of abuse to family.
Story continues below video
According to an affidavit filed with the court, the victims said Ponce inappropriately touched them on multiple occasions. Logan City Police officers wrote the victims were both under the age of 8.
The affidavit states a confrontation between Ponce and another individual was recorded and provided to police. In the recording, police wrote, Ponce admitted to touching each victim multiple times. Police wrote Ponce admitted to touching one victim “under the clothes” on three occasions and “too many times to count over the clothes.”
When contacted by law enforcement, police wrote Ponce admitted to touching the victims before electing to halt the interview.
Ponce is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.