A man pleaded no contest to reduced sexual abuse charges in 1st District Court on Tuesday.
Daniel Mingott, 52, had been charged with forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, and aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony. But a plea deal reduced the charges to attempted forcible sexual abuse, a third-degree felony, and attempted aggravated kidnapping, a class-A misdemeanor.
Judge Brian Cannell explained to Mingott, in terms of sentencing, a no contest plea is treated like a guilty plea.
Mingott now faces an indeterminate term up to five years in the Utah State prison.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Mingott was involved in a conversation with the alleged victim that ended with him attempting to kiss her. The alleged victim declined Mingott’s advances and told him to leave the home while recording the events on her phone, police wrote. It’s alleged Mingott began groping and attempting to undress the alleged victim despite telling him to stop multiple times. At one point Mingott told the alleged victim he couldn’t stop, police wrote.
The alleged victim pushed Mingott away and locked herself in the bathroom, police wrote, believing Mingott was going to rape her. Bruises on the alleged victim’s arm and leg were documented by police.
Mingott, originally from Peru, told the court in a prior hearing he did not understand the workings of the American legal system and believed his rights were being violated. On Jan. 6, Mingott told the court with the help of an interpreter he had evidence on a tablet that he was unable to access due to jail policies — policies that he believed were hindering his defense.
“I am a stranger here,” Mingott told the court.
Mingott is scheduled to be sentenced on March 9.