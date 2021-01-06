An 18-year-old accused of sexually assaulting a teenage minor in August pleaded not guilty after being bound over for trial on Monday.
Brenden Joseph Snider appeared in 1st District Court for a preliminary hearing to determine probable cause in the case. Cache County prosecutors presented to the court testimony from a deputy with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office and a statement from the alleged victim.
Snider was charged in November with one count of first-degree rape.
A probable cause affidavit filed with the court states the sexual assault took place during a camping trip in Cache County. A juvenile friend of the alleged victim reported the incident and told deputies he had confronted Snider via text message. Deputies wrote Snider allegedly admitted to the assault in the text message exchange, but later told officers sex with the alleged victim was consensual. Snider told deputies he only told the friend of the victim “what they wanted to hear.”
According to testimony from the deputy, the alleged victim said “no” three times during the assault. Snider also told the deputy both he and the alleged victim were consuming alcohol.
Defense attorney Joe Saxton said since the alleged victim’s testimony was presented to the court in the form of a statement, any issues that may exist would be presented at trial.
“You can’t cross-examine a piece of paper,” Saxton told The Herald Journal. “A lot of this will have to come out at trial.”
However, Saxton said with COVID-19 restrictions on the courts, it’s unclear when jury trials will be set in the 1st District.
“Right now, it’s just going to be a matter of waiting,” Saxton said.
Snider was arrested on Nov. 9 and initially ordered to be held without bail, but he was later released on his own recognizance after prosecutors did not file a motion for Snider’s detention.
During a court appearance in November, Saxon argued for Snider’s release under new bail guidelines that went into effect a month prior. Judge Brandon Maynard told prosecutors to file a motion for Snider’s detention before noon on Nov. 18. If the motion was not filed by the deadline, Maynard ordered Snider to be released.
Snider was released about an hour after the deadline, according to Saxton.