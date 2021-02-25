A Hyrum man facing multiple felonies for the alleged sexual exploitation of a minor pleaded not guilty after being bound over for trial on Wednesday.
Zachary Taylor Oakden, 26, appeared in 1st District Court via video call from the Cache County Jail. At the advice of counsel, Oakden waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty in both cases.
Though initially charged with 10 second-degree felonies, documents filed with the court on Feb. 19 show three charges have since been dropped against Oakden. He now faces seven second-degree counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in one case, and a single count of third-degree enticing a minor in the second. Both cases involve the same alleged victim.
During Oakden’s court appearance, defense attorney Ryan Holdaway asked the court about a potential release. Judge Brian Cannell said Oakden had allegedly committed a new felony while released from jail on felony pretrial supervision — a circumstance that precludes release from jail. However, Cannell set a detention hearing for Oakden in the new case.
“I want to make sure full due process is available to the defendant,” Cannell said.
Authorities allege Oakden concealed a phone in a restroom and filmed the teenage victim disrobing and taking a shower. An affidavit filed with the court states a person with access to Oakden’s cloud storage accounts located the file and reported it to Cache County Sheriff’s deputies.
Deputies wrote Oakden can be seen in the footage setting up the camera and leaving before the alleged victim arrives. When contacted by deputies, Oakden declined to be interviewed and did not consent to a phone search without a warrant.
A search warrant was granted, deputies wrote, and “at least 10 nude images of minors” were found on the device.
In January, Oakden was granted release from jail after Cache County prosecutors said the victim no longer lived in the area.
Oakden was ordered to be placed on an ankle monitor, to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 and was ordered to have no access to the internet with an exception for court functions.
On Feb. 4, prosecutors filed an additional case against Oakden alleging that he exchanged sexually explicit text messages with the alleged victim after being released from jail.
Oakden is currently being held without bail. He is sent to appear before the court for a detention hearing on March 4.