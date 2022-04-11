A man convicted of sexually abusing a child in Cache Valley was sentenced to six years to life in the Utah State Prison on Monday.
Alexander Caleb Perkins, 40, pleaded guilty in February to one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony. As part of a plea agreement, one identical charge was dismissed and Cache County prosecutors agreed to recommend the lesser of three possible prison terms for Perkins.
The charges were initially filed in June of 2020 after prosecutors alleged Perkins simulated sex acts over the clothes with a child and bit the child’s buttocks. Documents filed with the court indicated the incident was captured on a home security camera and provided to police.
During his sentencing on Monday, Perkins apologized to the victim and the victim’s family. He characterized the incident as a lack of judgement that didn’t represent his personal values. Perkins said he had also reflected on the criminal justice system and felt he hadn’t had enough time to consider the plea agreement he ultimately chose to accept.
“(It) felt like a game was being played with my life,” Perkins told the court.
Defense attorney Shannon Demler described Perkins’ offense as “really unique” as there was no “skin to skin” contact with the victim and the incident was captured on a home security camera. Demler said his client had no criminal history, was low risk to reoffend and “very remorseful” for what he did.
“(Perkins) knows it was wrong,” Demler said. “He doesn’t know why he did it.”
Cache County prosecutor Ronnie Keller played the security camera footage of the incident to the court as well as a recorded confrontation with Perkins. Keller said Perkins was engaged in “grooming behaviors” and imposed “substantial duress” on the victim.
Demler asked the court to allow Perkins to enroll in treatment in lieu of serving prison time. According to Demler, the court had the discretion to impose a lighter sentence under the law and Perkins had the finances to afford residential treatment.
In certain cases involving sex offenses, defendants have been allowed to enroll in approved treatment facilities instead of serving prison time. However, the primary treatment facility in the area, the Northern Utah Community Correctional Center (NUCCC), currently accepts parolees into its programs. Keller said it was unlikely Perkins would find an approved residential treatment facility or qualify for treatment under the circumstances.
Keller requested Perkins be taken into custody immediately to serve a six year minimum sentence in prison. Keller said, however, the state’s recommendation didn’t mirror the victim’s position on the case.
The parents of the alleged victim addressed the court and indicated a six-years-to-life sentence was, in their view, “a lot of mercy.” They expressed frustration that the case taken so long to resolve and disagreed strongly that Perkins’ behavior was a lapse in judgement.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck denied the defense’s request for a prison alternative. And though she acknowledged mitigating circumstances in the case, Fonnesbeck told Perkins it is never appropriate to “pelvic thrust” a child and imposed a six-years-to-life sentence.
“It is a criminalized behavior,” Fonnesbeck said. “No child should be put in that situation.”