A man alleged to have passed out in a parked vehicle with an infant present was sentenced to an indeterminate term in jail on Monday.
Elijah Spatz, 21, was sentenced to no longer than 364 days in the Cache County Jail, as well as a stayed prison sentence pending probation for multiple drug- and alcohol-related offenses. Judge Thomas L. Willmore said to the court Spatz has had 10 drug and alcohol convictions.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police and paramedics responded to a potential medical issue near the White Owl in Logan. Spatz was allegedly found slumped in the driver’s seat of a truck with a 1-year-old child in the vehicle.
The affidavit states Spatz had intended to meet a friend and had passed out four hours earlier. Prosecuting attorney Spencer Walsh told the court that police found meth and marijuana in the vehicle. The affidavit states the child was taken by authorities.
Spatzs’ charges spanned five separate cases alleged to have taken place in the past year. He pleaded guilty on Sept. 30 to causing or permitting child or vulnerable adult to be exposed to a controlled substance, a third-degree felony, along with multiple misdemeanors.