A man convicted of sexual acts with a teenage minor was sentenced to jail on Monday.
Broady Van Coates, 39, was sentenced to serve 120 days in the Cache County Jail for two third-degree felony counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16- or 17-year-old. He pleaded guilty to the amended charges in August.
During the time set for sentencing, defense attorney Julie George said her client had been “mortified” by his behavior since her initial interactions with him. George argued for no jail time but, if the court was so inclined, she asked for it to be served on an ankle monitor.
Coates told the court he’d learned “actions have consequences,” and apologized for his behavior.
The victim’s mother told the court how her son had been deeply impacted by the incident. In a letter read aloud to the court, the victim’s mother explained that Coates had asked her son if he was a police officer, provided alcohol and took advantage of him.
She asked the court to impose a lengthy jail sentence.
“I feel Mr. Coates manipulated (the victim),” the mother said. “Mr. Coates should have known better.”
Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray said Coates made “completely offensive” statements in the pre-sentence investigation report regarding the victim’s family. Murray also said Coates denied he knew the victim was a minor, but read to the court contrary messages between Coates and the victim. Murray asked the court to impose 364 days in jail.
“The defendant knew he was meeting with a minor,” Murray said, “then, several weeks later, he attempted to do it again.”
George said the victim had initially asserted to be over 18 years old on a popular dating app where he connected with Coates. She said her client had not been actively seeking out minors in the community.
“I think there was knowledge (of the victim’s age),” George said, “but after the two had met.”
For Judge Angela Fonnesbeck, Coates took advantage of a 17-year-old who was “struggling with his own identity.”
“You have earned the right to go to jail,” Fonnesbeck said, allowing Coates to self-report to the jail by Nov. 1.
Fonnesbeck thanked the victim’s family for addressing the court and wished them all good luck moving forward.
An affidavit filed with the court states Logan City Police officers began investigating the incident on July 11, 2020. It was reported Coates had “engaged in sexual activity with a 16-year-old male” about a week prior. Police wrote the two made contact on a dating app, exchanged sexually explicit messages and met for sexual activity in a hotel.
Coates initially faced five charges including three counts of first-degree forcible sodomy. As part of a plea agreement, two charges were amended to third-degree felonies and remaining charges were dismissed. Cache County prosecutors also agreed not to recommend prison at the time of sentencing.