A man was sentenced to one year in jail on Monday, bringing to close a 1st District Court case that once leveled allegations of attempted arson and a potential prison sentence.
Bryan P. Ash, 57, was sentenced to 364 days in the Cache County Jail with credit for time served. He pleaded guilty to class-A aggravated assault — amended from a second-degree count of attempted aggravated arson — and class-B criminal mischief on Jan. 25.
Prior to sentencing, defense attorney Samuel Goble told the court that many allegations stemming from the incident were found to be “untrue.” Goble said his client tripped on a gas can of “racing fuel” and threw the can out of frustration — he did not use the gas in an attempt to set fire to an RV housing the victim. Additionally, Goble told the court text messages allegedly threatening the life of the victim had been confused by authorities.
“Mr. Ash never threatened to kill anyone,” Goble said, conceding the “bad event” was criminal, but much less severe than initially alleged.
Cache County prosecutor Griffin Hazard said the facts of the case represented that Ash became upset, began throwing things and engaged in a lengthy altercation with the victim. Hazard told the court the victim recanted statements, which led to lesser charges.
The victim briefly addressed the court, stating the incident was “just a thing that got out of hand” and that her story had been ignored.
“This incident was just blown out of proportion,” the victim told the court. “Bryan Ash is not the guy this incident has made him out to be.”
Prosecutors told the court in prior hearings that there had been a paucity of contact with the victim, who had become “less than cooperative with the state.”
Though Ash told the court he rarely imbibes, alcohol was involved in the incident. Ash apologized to the court, the victim and said he took responsibility for his actions.
Judge Brandon Maynard ultimately sentenced Ash to consecutive sentences of 364 days and 180 days in the Cache County Jail with credit for good time. Ash has been incarcerated for nearly 250 days.
Goble told the court Ash had a federal warrant for prior assault and theft convictions that were over 15 years old, and he would likely be transported to California as a result.
Ash was arrested and booked into jail on June 4 after North Park Police officers responded to a domestic dispute where Ash was alleged to have broken an RV window, entered the RV and engaged in an altercation with the victim.
After leaving the victim inside the RV, police wrote that Ash had poured gasoline over the outside of the RV and made threats to kill her.
According to the affidavit, officers pulled over a shirtless and bleeding Ash while driving in a parking lot; Ash told police he simply wanted to leave. Ash told police he owned the RV and stated the victim kicked him in the face as well as strangled him by way of a “rear naked choke.” Police wrote Ash had numerous lacerations on his head and extremities; the victim had bruising on her wrists, forearms and neck as well.