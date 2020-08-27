A man who pleaded guilty to substantially amended robbery charges was sentenced to jail and probation on Monday.
Richard Opoku-Agyemang, 22, was sentenced to 120 days in the Cache County Jail with credit for 47 days served in addition to a term of probation.
Cache County prosecutor Griffin Hazard argued Opoku-Agyemang was a poor candidate for probation because he hadn’t complied with prior court orders. Documents filed with the court allege Opoku-Agyemang fell out of contact with probation officers and failed to sign up for drug testing after being released from jail pending sentencing.
Though “concerned” that Opoku-Agyemang hadn’t followed court orders, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ultimately allowed him the opportunity.
Opoku-Agyemang briefly addressed the court and apologized for the incident.
“I’m sorry,” Opoku-Agyemang told the court. “I was being selfish.”
Opoku-Agyemang had been charged with two first-degree counts of aggravated robbery.
A probable cause affidavit filed with the court alleged Opoku-Agyemang held two people at knife point, made them strip to their underwear and took money and a cell phone. During a hearing in July, however, Cache County prosecutors told the court it appeared Opoku-Agyemang did take the victim’s property but never actually brandished a knife; one victim chased Opoku-Agyemang after the robbery and observed a closed pocket knife in his hand, while the other victim told prosecutors he never actually saw a knife.
As a result of confusing statements and changing narratives, the two first-degree aggravated charges were amended to a single third-degree felony.