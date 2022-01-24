A 21-year-old Cache Valley man narrowly avoided a prison sentence on Monday for his role in an altercation that resulted in an 18-year-old being shot.
Josue Alatorre was ordered to serve 210 days in the Cache County Jail in lieu of prison. Though he considered a prison sentence for Alatorre, Judge Spencer Walsh indicated a lengthier jail sentence was appropriate in balancing the interests of public safety and justice for the victim, while also accounting for Alatorre’s actual role in the incident.
“You’re this close,” Walsh told Alatorre during sentencing. “The court is going to hold you to a very high standard.”
Alatorre pleaded guilty in 1st District Court to one count of third-degree possession of a firearm by a restricted person in December. An additional count of third-degree riot was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
On June 17, according to an affidavit filed with the court, Logan City Police officers responded to a report of a shooting on the south end of Logan city. At the scene, officers found an 18-year-old male victim who had been shot through the forearm. Police wrote the bullet grazed the victim’s skull resulting in a “sizable laceration on the top of his head.” Witnesses told police the victim had agreed to fight another individual, but was “jumped” by a group of and later shot. Those involved then fled the scene on foot, police wrote.
A search warrant executed on Alatorre’s phone revealed photos of Alatorre with the firearm believed to have been used in the incident. “In one of the videos, the serial number is visible and matches the serial number on the silver Taurus revolver recovered from (a co-defendant’s) backpack,” police wrote.
When questioned by police, according to the affidavit, Alatorre admitted to being present during the fight but said he didn’t participate. He told police he tried to dissuade bystanders from getting involved. He also admitted to possessing the firearm in November — nearly five months after the shooting occurred.
Alatorre told the court on Monday he never thought the victim would be hurt like he was, and didn’t know others had brought weapons to the fight. He apologized to the family of the victim, his family and told the court he’d been involved in various treatment while in jail.
“I’ve been trying to change,” Alatorre said.
The mother of the victim told the court, however, she wanted a prison sentence for all involved in the shooting of her child.
“This has really affected by family,” she said. “They deserve prison time.”
Walsh acknowledged Alatorre’s was a “tough case.” But ultimately, for Walsh, the victim was “shot and stabbed” in a “gang related” incident.
“And you didn’t render any aid,” Walsh said.
In addition to jail, Walsh also imposed a permanent protective order, other conditions and various treatment.
Two other adults – Alonzo Pacheco and Gabriel Sia – where charged in the incident. Sia was sentenced to one-to-15 years in the Utah State Prison. Pacheco’s case is still pending.
Alatorre has been held in the Cache County Jail since September.