A man who pleaded guilty in August to amended sexual assault charges was sentenced to jail and probation on Monday.
Conner Isaac Clifford, 29, pleaded guilty to three second-degree felonies filed with the 1st District Court: attempted object rape and two counts of forcible sexual abuse. All the charges were amended from first-degree felonies as part of a plea agreement.
During Clifford’s appearance, defense attorney Edward Stone argued in favor of a no-prison recommendation for Clifford as he had no criminal history and was a good candidate for probation. According to the Stone, Clifford and the victim had engaged in “consensual rough sex” prior to the assault and the victim’s consent had been withdrawn.
“I feel absolutely sick with myself over this,” Clifford told the court, explaining he was willing to do whatever required to make amends. “I’m so sorry.”
Stone added that Clifford’s attitude toward the case hadn’t wavered and he had taken responsibility for the incident from the beginning. Stone told the court there was a difference in Clifford’s case because other cases with similar charges typically showed “predatory behavior.”
Judge Brandon Maynard said the sentencing matrix recommended 210 days of incarceration and acknowledged that the facts of Clifford’s case did differ from other similar cases.
“It doesn’t excuse your behavior,” Maynard said.
Maynard imposed a sentence of 365 days in jail with credit for around 340 days served and a term of probation.
Clifford was booked into the Cache County Jail in October 2020 for the incident that occurred around a year prior.
During a preliminary hearing in December, the victim testified to meeting Clifford online, traveling to Utah and engaging in consensual “rough sex” and “bondage.” The victim told the court she later awoke to Clifford initiating sexual activity and proceeding to engage in similar acts as before. However, the victim said the assault was violent and done without her consent.