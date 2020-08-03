A man who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child was sentenced to jail and probation on Monday.
Alfonso Garcia, 39, pleaded guilty in June to a single count of second-degree sexual abuse of a child. The charge was amended from a first-degree felony. Judge Brian Cannell sentenced Garcia to 365 days in the Cache County Jail, with credit for 160 days served, as well as a term of probation and treatment as recommended in Garcia’s plea agreement.
Defense attorney Mike McGinnis told the court that prison was not recommended in the plea agreement. He said Garcia scored “very low” on risk assessments and had no prior criminal history. McGinnis also said Garcia had given a statement taking responsibility for the incident, though that statement was not provided during the hearing.
“I wish more of my clients would make that statement,” McGinnis said.
Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray told the court Garcia will be deported, which was a “major reason” why the state agreed to the plea deal. Murray said the victim and victim’s family were aware of the plea agreement and Garcia’s imminent deportation.
Absent the plea agreement, Cannell told Garcia he was prepared to send him to prison. Cannell rather stayed a sentence of 1-15 years in the Utah State Prison, stating “there may still be a risk” if Garcia does not receive treatment and is not deported.
Prosecutors allege Garcia touched the genitals of a 10-year-old while hugging them. An affidavit filed with the court states another incident of abuse took place while he and the victim were staying at a Nevada hotel. The incidents of abuse took place in 2018.
Garcia never denied the incidents took place but rather claimed he didn’t remember, deputies wrote. During an interview with law enforcement, Garcia got on his knees in front of a detective and wanted him to ask the victim for forgiveness on his behalf.
Garcia was arrested and booked in the Cache County Jail on Feb. 19 and charges were filed a week later.