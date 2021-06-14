A man who pleaded guilty and no contest to charges in a Hyde Park kidnapping case avoided prison on Monday.
Caden Rodney Peterson, 29, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with credit for time served and 48 months' probation despite a prison recommendation from prosecutors.
Peterson pleaded guilty last month to one count of third-degree attempted kidnapping and entered no-contest pleas to single counts of second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree domestic violence in the presence of a child.
Prior to sentencing, defense attorney Joseph Rupp argued for probation and jail for his client, citing no significant criminal history, “great” family support and guaranteed employment upon Peterson’s release from jail. Rupp said Peterson had served 270 days in jail for the incident.
“We think (jail and probation) is sufficient,” Rupp told the court. “I think he understands the gravity of the situation.”
Peterson briefly addressed the court and offered his apologies to those involved in the case.
“I recognize that my actions have hurt the ones I love the most,” Peterson said.
The victim in the case, though present at the time of Peterson’s sentencing, declined to address the court.
Cache County prosecutor Griffin Hazard ultimately recommended prison due to the “deeply concerning” nature of the case. According to Hazard, Peterson entered into a dispute with the victim and placed a zip tie around her neck, tightening it until she lost consciousness. Hazard told the court the zip tie was quickly removed, but Peterson then proceeded to beat the victim.
Rupp asked the court to disregard statements related to the strangulation of the victim with a zip tie. Rupp said those statements had been recanted by the victim and were not part of the findings in the case. Though the victim had recanted “immense” portions of her initial statements to police, Hazard said physical evidence of the assault — including photographs of sustained injuries — was sufficient.
Peterson has maintained he did not use zip ties during the incident; he entered no-contest pleas on May 3 understanding his likelihood of conviction.
Peterson was booked into the Cache County Jail on Sept. 17, where he has been held on a no-bail status.