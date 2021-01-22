A man who pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor charges was sentenced to jail and probation on Tuesday.
Dexter Kimball Dayley, 29, was sentenced 364 days in the Cache County Jail with credit for 139 days served and a term of probation.
Dayley pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts second-degree enticing a minor by internet or text. As per a plea agreement, 10 additional second-degree felonies were dismissed and a term of 364 days in jail was agreed to by Cache County prosecutors and defense counsel.
Prior to sentencing, under “pretty rare” circumstances, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck told the attorneys that guidelines actually suggested less time in jail than what they had negotiated in the plea agreement.
Cache County prosecutor Griffin Hazard said the deal was made while “trying to find a middle ground.” He recommended the court follow the agreement.
“This case is concerning due to the number of victims,” Hazard said.
Defense attorney Mike McGinnis told the court that he would like to advocate for less jail time for his client, but he was bound by the agreement and also asked the court to follow the recommendation.
Dayley addressed the court regarding the sentencing and apologized to the court.
“I do regret my actions,” Dayley said. “I’m sorry for what I did and I’m going to make changes in my life.”
Dayley was arrested in September after Cache County Sheriff’s deputies alleged Dayley exchanged sexually explicit material over social media with “a 16-year-old girl who was posing as a 13-year-old girl.” When contacted by deputies, Dayley said “he tries not to talk to underage girls and that if he finds out they are underage he stops talking to them.”
Deputies found a sexual conversation with a 17-year-old female on Dayley’s phone after he consented to a search of the device, according to the affidavit. Deputies then seized the phone and sought a warrant to search the phone. Deputies wrote that more than 10 sexually explicit images sent by a 13-year-old were located on the phone as well as over 20 sexual conversations with minors.