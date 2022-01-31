A man who pleaded guilty to burglarizing a woman’s home on New Year’s Day 2021 was sentenced to prison on Monday.
Janofor Benjamin, 20, previously pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree burglary; an additional misdemeanor was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Documents filed with the court indicate Benjamin entered a Hyde Park woman’s home through a broken window. After accidentally cutting himself and bleeding inside the home, authorities said he liberated some towels and fled the scene.
During Monday’s sentencing, the victim told the court how the incident had altered her life. She spoke to hearing the sounds of breaking glass and observing a basement “full of blood.” At a prior hearing in December, Benjamin told the court he was confused and intoxicated during the incident and thought he was in his own home. The victim’s perspective, however, was much different.
“I thought you were there to hurt me,” the victim told Benjamin, “and it forever changed me.”
After the incident, the woman said she struggled to sleep until Benjamin was arrested. Because her profession involved working closely with law enforcement, she frequently heard Benjamin’s name causing further distress.
“I’m really sorry,” Benjamin told the victim.
According to defense attorney Joe Saxton, Adult Probation and Parole recommended a prison sentence for his client. Saxton told the court Benjamin had been on probation for two other cases, which authorities viewed as an “aggravating circumstance” reifying a prison recommendation.
Court records show Benjamin’s latest case predates the prior offenses that both occurred on Feb. 4, 2021. In the recent case, he was charged eight months after processed DNA evidence left at the scene linked him to the home burglary.
Though Benjamin had absconded from probation, Saxton said those incidents were misunderstandings due to a language barrier. Benjamin utilized Marshallese interpretive services during his court appearances; his case experienced delays because court-qualified interpreters were unavailable.
Benjamin apologized to the victim and told the court he was committed to no longer consuming alcohol. He also explained he had been “ran over” as a child and experienced developmental delays.
“I’m really afraid of going into prison,” Benjamin told the court.
“Janofor has been very cooperative,” Saxon said. “He’s always been very respectful” to law enforcement and the attorney’s office.
Cache County prosecutor Jacob Gordon ultimately agreed with a prison recommendation and said the victim had adequately explained how the case had affected her. The victim offered Benjamin forgiveness for the incident, but requested the maximum sentence.
Though he appreciated Benjamin’s apology and believed it to be sincere, Judge Spencer Walsh ordered one-to-15 years in prison for the offense. Walsh cited the victim’s trauma and Benjamin’s history on probation as reasons for the sentence.