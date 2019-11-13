LOGAN — A man accused of a sex crime, evading police and disarming an officer was sentencing to multiple terms in the Utah State Prison on Tuesday.
On Nov. 12, Steven Nath was sentenced to 1 to 15 years for disarming an officer and two terms of 0 to 5 years for unlawful sexual activity with a minor and escaping from official custody. Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said he would be immediately sent to prison. The sentences will run concurrently.
Defense attorneys Bryan Galloway and Robert Gutke argued for Nath be sent to Renaissance Ranch — a Utah rehab centered around Latter-day Saint gospel values. Galloway said he believed Nath was young and impressionable enough to be heavily negatively influenced if sent to prison.
Fonnesbeck said many opportunities had been granted to Nath; he hadn’t earned another chance.
“You’ve earned an opportunity to go to prison,” Fonnesbeck said.
Nath pleaded guilty on Sept. 30 to unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony; offering alcoholic product to a minor, a class-A misdemeanor; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class-A misdemeanor. He was also on probation for the prior charges of escaping custody and disarming an officer — a third-degree felony and a second-degree felony, respectively.
Before sentencing, Fonnesbeck acknowledged she knew the victim and the victim’s parents from the Phoenix Program prior to her appointment to the 1st District Court. Nath thanked Fonnesbeck and agreed to carry on with sentencing.
The victim’s mother addressed the court prior to sentencing and said her child had “spiraled” as a result of what had occurred. She said she was unsure if prison or rehab was appropriate for Nath, but voiced her desire for him to get some sort of treatment.
“He needs help,” she said.