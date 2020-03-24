A man who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing his roommate was sentenced to prison on Monday.
Braxton William Egbert, 19, was ordered to serve two terms to 1-15 years in the Utah State Prison for each felony and an additional 364 days for a misdemeanor. Judge Brian Cannell ordered the sentences run concurrently.
Egbert pleaded guilty in February to two counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse and one count of class-A sexual battery. A single charge of second-degree forcible sexual abuse and 10 counts of class-B voyeurism were dismissed.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Egbert had surreptitiously watched his roommate for sexual gratification several times in a period of six months. The affidavit states Egbert also sneaked into the sleeping victim’s room and touched his buttocks. Egbert was inappropriately touching himself during these events, law enforcement wrote.
At the time, according to the probable cause affidavit, Egbert was on parole with juvenile justice services. He told law enforcement he had hurt a lot of people, but had discussed all of his victims with police. Unable to control himself sexually, Egbert told law enforcement he needed to be closely supervised or kept away from other people.
In January, while incarcerated in the Cache County Jail, Egbert was accused of sexually assaulting another inmate. Egbert was charged with five counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse, all of which were dismissed in February as part of a plea deal in the aforementioned case.