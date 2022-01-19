A California man who pleaded guilty to stealing a vehicle and crashing it into an apartment complex in Logan was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.
Jessie Angel Oliva, 24, will serve zero to five years in the Utah State Prison for the incident that occurred in the summer of 2021.
He pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and third-degree failure to stop and the command of police in December. As part of a plea agreement, three misdemeanors were dismissed.
Prior to sentencing, defense attorney Ryan Holdaway argued for jail time and treatment mandates for Oliva in lieu of prison. Holdaway said sending Oliva to prison would not address the root causes of Oliva’s criminogenic behavior — namely, mental health issues, childhood traumas and problems with impulse control.
“All we’re doing is kicking the can down the road,” Holdaway said.
Holdaway asked the court to impose 180 days in jail with ordered treatment for mental health, substance use and standard therapy. While being held at the jail, Holdaway said Oliva had been written up several times since his arrest; Holdaway told the court, however, a six month sentence without disciplinary issues at the jail would prove Oliva could get his life under control.
Oliva read a prepared statement to the court that addressed circumstances in his life and offered apologies to the victims.
“I hope you may forgive me,” Oliva said. “I was wrong in each and every way.”
Though Oliva pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony, a charge that carries a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison, Judge Brian Cannell elected to amend the charge in the interest of justice and impose a lesser sentence. Cannell said, however, a probationary sentence in Oliva’s case was “problematic,” in part due to public safety concerns.
Oliva was also ordered to pay over $8,000 in restitution, and Cannell credited him for his “very appropriate apology.”
In June, according to documents filed with the court, Logan City Police officers responded to a vehicle theft at a convenience store in Logan. The owner parked his pickup at the store, left the vehicle running and went in to make a purchase. While paying for his items, police wrote, the man saw his pickup being driven away.
While speaking with police at the scene, documents state Oliva drove the truck past the very store where the pickup had initially been stolen.
“He pointed at a red Dodge pickup truck that was traveling westbound,” police wrote. “The victim advised that was his vehicle and I gave Jessie, who was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, commands to stop.”
The vehicle didn’t stop, however, and subsequent pursuit resulted in the pickup being piloted into an apartment building. Oliva fled on foot, police wrote, but was later arrested.
Oliva was booked into the jail on June 12 where he has since been held without bail.